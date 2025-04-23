Alan Cumming delivers memorable performance as Mr Ring-A-Ding

Alan Cumming has returned to the world of Doctor Who delivering memorable performance as cartoon villain Mr Ring-A-Ding.

Cumming was one of guest stars on this week’s episode of the long running sci-fi show, providing the voice for a cartoon character who literally bursts out of the screen.

Cumming previously appeared on the show back in 2018 when he played King James in The Witchfinders opposite Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. Now he’s back for the Ncuti Gatwa era.

This week’s episode saw The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and new companion Belinda Chandra (Varda Sethu) visit Miami in 1955. here they found a movie theatre that’s been locked up after 15 people went missing one night several months ago.

When The Doctor and Belinda venture inside the cinema they find Mr Ring-A-Ding, a cartoon character who has left the celluloid would and ventured into the real world.

The role as perfectly cast with Cumming providing the voice for the character and delivering his signature tune.

Behind the scenes a team of animators spent months bringing the character to life and matching him into the filmed scenes.

Alongside his work as the host of the US version of The Traitors, regular travel documentaries and acting roles, Cumming also travels the world with his cabaret show. We’re hoping the Mr Ring-A-Ding song is added to the set list!

Doctor Who is screening on Disney+