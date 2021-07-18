Alarm as anti-gay messages and Nazi graffiti found in Melbourne

Victorian based LGBTI Jewish group Aleph Melbourne has voiced concern over anti-gay and Nazi graffiti appearing on Gardiners Trail which weaves it was through Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

“Aleph Melbourne condemns the senseless defacement and vandalisation of the freshly resurfaced Gardiners Creek Trail in Ashwood.

“The presence of the Nazi swastika along with the accompanying words “KILL GAYS” is a chilling attack on not only Jews and gay people but on all minority groups.

“It is unfortunate that a small number of people feel so insecure with themselves that they are drawn to destroy public property and peddle fear.

“Sadly further public money will be required to erase this vandalism, which could have been put to better use.” Co-convener Michael Barnett said.

Since the graffiti was reported, the City of Monash has covered some of the writing up with large yellow metal plates, but some statements remain visible to the public.

Earlier this year Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews indicated that his government would be supportive of legislation that banned Nazi symbols.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

