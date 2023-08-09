Albany Pride announce dates for 2024 celebrations

Albany Pride have announced their dates for 2024 with their festival running from 22nd February through to 4th March.

The theme for the 2024 celebrations is ‘We Are Family’, which means the classic Sister Sledge tune is probably going to get a lot of spins.

Organisers have released a statement explaining that even though the late February and early March dates clash with other Pride celebrations around the country, it’s the best time for their local community. It also means that Pride party devotees are spoiled for choice with Broome Pride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras occurring around the same time.

“We considered these clashes very seriously and know that it is disappointing for folk who’d also like to attend the Sydney and Broome Pride Festivals” organisers said.

“Albany Pride genuinely supports and respects the work of Broome Pride in particular as a fellow regional Pride organisation, but unfortunately our dates are bound to the Bunuru season where Albany experiences good and consistent Festival-friendly weather!”

“We did consider early January before Fringe, but as it’s school holidays, Albany becomes busy which means accommodation is not readily available for Pride Festival visitors. Long weekends also work better for visitors from outside of the Great Southern region, so that visitors can enjoy the entire weekend without having to rush back.”

Organisers said they understood that some people would be disappointed about the multiple-Pride festival clash, but they hoped people would understand their reasoning.

One thing we know from previous years is the festival has become really popular and its important to book your accommodation as quickly as possible!

