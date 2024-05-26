Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.



In this week’s edition we look at new videos from JENTL, Benjamin Elgar, Orla Gartland, Mette and Sweeney.

There’s some indie rock, disco dance and RnB in the mix.

JENTL – Relax

JENTL began as the performance name of Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Darren Dominique Davis. Last year the project morphed into being a band with the addition of Daniel Mehaffey on bass and Jimmy Arvan on drums.

This is their first music for 2024, Relax is a slice of indie dance goodness with squelchy synths and melodic vocals.

Benjamin Elgar – Shameless

This RnB pop jam features speedy vocals that remind us of early works by Destiny’s Child. Elgar also showcases some impress choreography in the clip.

Orla Gartland – Little Chaos

Hailing from Ireland Orla Gartland has found huge success in her home country. Her debut album, 2021’s Woman on the Internet, went to number 3 on the album’s chart. Since then, the bisexual artist has joined the band FIZZ who released an album last year, but now she’s back in solo mode with Little Chaos.

Mette – Bet

Here’s some delicious disco pop that pleads for you to bet on Mette.



Born Mette Towley and known professionally just by her first name or as Mette Narrative, she’s had a career as a dancer and worked in musical theatre. This is her second single for 20024 following Darling Drive which saw her collaborate with Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry.

Sweeney – Muscle

Australian aritist Jason Sweeney has been releasing a steady stream of dark electronic tracks, and this is his latest work. It’s quite hypnotic with its repetitive lyrics about having that muscle.