Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from JENTL, Benjamin Elgar, Orla Gartland, Mette and Sweeney.

There’s some indie rock, disco dance and RnB in the mix.

- Advertisement -

JENTL – Relax

JENTL began as the performance name of Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Darren Dominique Davis. Last year the project morphed into being a band with the addition of Daniel Mehaffey on bass and Jimmy Arvan on drums.

This is their first music for 2024, Relax is a slice of indie dance goodness with squelchy synths and melodic vocals.

Benjamin Elgar – Shameless

This RnB pop jam features speedy vocals that remind us of early works by Destiny’s Child. Elgar also showcases some impress choreography in the clip.

Orla Gartland – Little Chaos

Hailing from Ireland Orla Gartland has found huge success in her home country. Her debut album, 2021’s Woman on the Internet, went to number 3 on the album’s chart. Since then, the bisexual artist has joined the band FIZZ who released an album last year, but now she’s back in solo mode with Little Chaos.

Mette – Bet

Here’s some delicious disco pop that pleads for you to bet on Mette.

Born Mette Towley and known professionally just by her first name or as Mette Narrative, she’s had a career as a dancer and worked in musical theatre. This is her second single for 20024 following Darling Drive which saw her collaborate with Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry.

Sweeney – Muscle

Australian aritist Jason Sweeney has been releasing a steady stream of dark electronic tracks, and this is his latest work. It’s quite hypnotic with its repetitive lyrics about having that muscle.

Latest

Culture

Take a look at new BBC series ‘Lost Boys and Fairies’

0
The story follows a gay couple who embark on a journey of adoption.
History

On This Gay Day | Michael Augustus Lane-Fox Pitt-Rivers was born

0
His arrest in 1954 would change the course of gay rights in the United Kingdom.
News

Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

0
He also believes the world is flat and gravity is a myth.
News

Hugh de Ketser to lead the Australian Human Rights Commission

0
He has been appointed to a five-year term starting in late July.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Take a look at new BBC series ‘Lost Boys and Fairies’

0
The story follows a gay couple who embark on a journey of adoption.
History

On This Gay Day | Michael Augustus Lane-Fox Pitt-Rivers was born

0
His arrest in 1954 would change the course of gay rights in the United Kingdom.
News

Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

0
He also believes the world is flat and gravity is a myth.
News

Hugh de Ketser to lead the Australian Human Rights Commission

0
He has been appointed to a five-year term starting in late July.
News

Albanese government to introduce new laws against vilification

0
LGBTIQA+ rights groups say more detail is needed to access if the laws will be comprehensive.

Take a look at new BBC series ‘Lost Boys and Fairies’

Graeme Watson -
The story follows a gay couple who embark on a journey of adoption.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Michael Augustus Lane-Fox Pitt-Rivers was born

Graeme Watson -
His arrest in 1954 would change the course of gay rights in the United Kingdom.
Read more

Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

Graeme Watson -
He also believes the world is flat and gravity is a myth.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture