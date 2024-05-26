Take a look at new BBC series ‘Lost Boys and Fairies’

The BBC have released a trailer for upcoming series Lost Boys and Fairies.

It’s descrtibed as a tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption.

Together with his partner, Andy, Gabe longs to adopt a child and to do so they must convince their social worker Jackie that they’re up to the task.

But Gabe is masking his demons: the effects of decades of shame having grown up in a society that overwhelmingly treated being gay as a sin; shame which Gabe is still processing.

At stake is the couple’s relationship, their joint and individual happiness and seven year old Jake whgo longs to be part of a family.

Take a look at the trailer.

Filmed in and around Cardiff, the three-part series will make its debut in the UK on Monday 3rd June, and appear on Australian streamer Stan the following day.

Cardiff-born actor Sion Daniel Young (The Left Behind, Deceit, Slow Horses) and star of stage and screen Fra Fee (Rebel Moon, Cabaret, Hawkeye) appear in lead roles as Gabriel and Andy, respectively.

Lost Boys & Fairies was created and written by Welsh writer Daf James, directed by James Kent (The Capture, Testament of Youth), and produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC iPlayer.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Berrington (Stella, The Pact), Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who, Showtrial, Informer), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Kin, Outlander), Arwel Gruffydd (Y Sŵn, Tess of the D’Urbervilles), Shaheen Jafargholi (Casualty, EastEnders), Mali Ann Rees (The Pact, Keeping Faith), William Thomas (Torchwood), Gwyneth Keyworth (Alex Rider, Fflam) and Gwawr Loader (Hidden).

The series will air on streaming service Stan in Australia from June 4th.