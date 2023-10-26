Alex Antic wants a play to be written about the life of Margaret Court

Liberal senator Alex Antic is campaigning for a play to be created about the life of Tennis champion turned religious leader Margaret Court.

The South Australian senator shared his call for a production about the life of the religious leader who has often made negative statements about gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, on his social media channels.

The South Australian Theatre Company recently staged an acclaimed play Sunshine Supergirl by Andrea James, which is about the life and achievements of Indigenous sporting hero Evonne Goolagong.

Antic argues that because Court had more achievements on the tennis court there should be a play about her life too. He shared that he’s written to the South Australian Theatre Company and asked them to consider commissioning a new work.

“I wrote to the State Theatre Company to see whether they would consider a production based on the incredible life of the greatest tennis player of all time Reverend Margaret Court.” Antic told his followers.

“Despite Ms Goolagong being an incredible tennis player, the record of Reverend Margaret Court stands head and shoulders above all others.” he said.

While Court does hold an impressive record in tennis which has seen her honoured with awards and arena’s bearing her name, she’s also spent decades making negative comments about LGBTIQA+ people.

Just this week during her weekly sermon at her Victory Life Centre in Osborne Park she shared her belief that transgender youth and people in same-sex relationships have lost their minds to the devil.

Antic has recently introduced a bill into parliament that calls for gender affirming health care for young people to be made illegal.

