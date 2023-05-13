Alison Goldfrapp shares debut solo album ‘The Love Invention’

UK electro-pop icon Alison Goldfrapp has released her debut solo album, The Love Invention.

Alison says the album marks her ‘reawakening as a dancefloor priestess, an intoxicating showcase of the disco and house influences that have always been at the heart of her musical DNA.’

The Love Invention is unmistakably the work of Alison Goldfrapp as an enduring pop favourite, with her instantly recognisable vocals oozing from every track.

From the infectious disco strut of recent single Love Invention, to the tantalising electro stomp of NeverStop, and the acid-house tinged So Hard So Hot, the new album is ready to be explored by long-standing fans and newcomers alike.

“The influences for this album came from a love of dance music, electronic pop, synth pop and italo disco,” Alison says.

“I wanted to make something that had warmth, euphoria & energy. It has humour too…I hope people can have a-lot of fun listening & moving to this record.”

The Love Invention is out now.

