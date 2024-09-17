An Australian version of ‘Ghosts’ is on the way

The British comedy Ghosts ran for five seasons and followed the adventures of Alison and Mike who inherit a massive, dilapidated, country manor only to discover it’s filled with demanding ghosts.

Now Chanel Ten have announced that an Australian version of the show will be created with a local cast. It follows the success of a US version of the comedy, and a soon to be released German production.

The original UK version starred Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife, Feel Good, You) as Alison Cooper and Keil Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats, Taskmaster UK) as her husband Mike. The show was created by the team behind Horrible Histories and all the creators play the ghosts that fill the manor.

Lolly Adefope, Mathew Baytnon, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-DOuglas, Jim Howick and Laurence Rickard plays the characters trapped in limbo, each of them from a different period of history and none of them able to leave the grounds of the property.

So far there’s been three seasons of the American version of the show where Rose McIver plays Sam Arondekar and Utkarsh Ambudkar plays her husband Jay. The story follows the same premise of a couple inheriting a ghost ridden country estate.

It features Devan Chandler Long, Roman Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Ranielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman as the ghosts. The characters are rejigged for the shows US setting and includes several gay ghosts not in the UK version.

A four season of the American version will debut in October. While there’s only been three seasons of the US version it actually has more episodes, so far 50 in its run. There’s only 34 episodes in total of the UK version.

There’s no word yet on who may appear in the Australian version of the show, but it’ll follow Australian couple Kate and Sean who inherit Ramshead Manor.

There will be six ghosts inhabiting the old house, two less than their UK and US counterparts’ properties, and the series will have eight episodes.

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content and Programming, Paramount Australia said making an Australian version made sense as the show already has many fans.

“Ghosts has been a smash hit in the UK and U.S. and has also attracted a very loyal fanbase here in Australia. With a stellar cast yet to be announced, we can’t wait to bring to life our very own series with an Aussie twist.”

The announcement of the premiere of an Australian version The Office which will arrive on Prime Video in October. They’ll be hoping the show repeats the success of the UK version staring Ricky Gervais, and the US version with Steve Carrell.

The Australian version will star Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard. Around the world there have been 13 different versions of the show, but this will be the first time the lead character is a woman.