‘Angels in America’ inspires new music from Christine and the Queens

Christine and the Queens today announces new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which will be released on June 9.

Along with the announcement, Chris is sharing the first single from the record To be honest, which is now available to stream and download.

To be honest is an ethereal, synth-driven first glimpse into the French phenomenon’s most personal album to date. It comes accompanied by a video directed by Chris shot on the English coast.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is written, performed and produced by Christine and the Queens, with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyonce) and guest appearances from 070 Shake and Madonna.

“This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles.

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.

“The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of.

“Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

To be honest is out now.

Image: Paul Kooiker

