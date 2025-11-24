Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell for Joondalup Valentine celebration

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will bring their acclaimed tribute show to the songs of George Michael and Elton John to Joondalup for a Valentine’s celebration in 2026.

The married musical duo will be performing their concert at Joondalup Resort on Thursday 12th February 2026. The show has already been getting rave reviews as they’ve performed it across the country.

The set list will be filled with some of the two icons best known hits including George Michael classics Jesus to a Child, Kissing a Fool, Father Figure, and Elton John songs like Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Daniel, and Tiny Dancer.

Naturally they also take on George Michael and Elton John’s chart-topping duet Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, but there’s no word if they take on the pair’s other collaboration Wrap Her Up.

The duo have already completed close to 40 dates of the show across Australia this year and fans who missed their Perth visit earlier this year will be racing to catch them this time round.

“Coming over to WA with our band to perform and share our love of two iconic artists in The Songs of Elton and George journey is so exciting,” Callea said announcing the appearance.

“We have been blown away by the reaction to this show and have had so much fun with our audiences right across the country in the past year, so we can’t wait to bring the hits and nostalgia of two of the most prolific songwriters of our time to Joondalup.”

Tim Campbell said both Elton John and George Michael were remarkable performers.

“George Michael’s live performances were a masterclass in charisma and stage presence, and Elton John’s shows are legendary for their flamboyance and energy,” Campbell said.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 26, at 9am, City of Joondalup residents can access the 50 per cent discount by entering their postcode at checkout.