Applications now open for Youth Week WA 2027 grant funding

Community groups, organisations and local governments are eligible to apply for a total pool of $142,000 to support events celebrating Youth Week WA.

Youth Week WA is our state’s largest celebration of young people, acknowledging the positive contributions people aged 10 – 25 make to our communities every day.

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The Youth Week Grants program is offering grants between $1,500 and $3,000 for small-scale events, and up to $10,000 for medium-scale and community-wide events.

This year, a single grant of $20,000 is also available for one organisation to host the official Youth Week Closing Event in the Perth metro area.

Minister Hannah Beazley

Minister for Youth, Hannah Beazley, says its fantastic to see community-run events for young people during Youth Week WA.

“The Cook Labor Government remains committed to ensuring that young people throughout Western Australia are valued, celebrated, and empowered to share their ideas and contribute to building more inclusive communities,” Beazley said.



“I encourage all organisations looking to celebrate the young people in their community to apply for a share of grant funding to host events during Youth Week WA 2027.”

Successful organisations will use the funding to host free community events during Youth Week WA in April 2027 that empower young people to share their ideas, celebrate their talents, and connect with their peers.

Applications for the Youth Week WA Grants Program are now open and close at 3 pm on Tuesday, 18 August. For more information, visit wa.gov.au

Featured image: 2025 WA Youth Awards finalists