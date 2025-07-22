Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Applications open for creatives to share their wares at Bazaar

Lifestyle

Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre will see the return of Bazaar this December, bringing together the best market wares from WA’s most talented creators.

Celebrating 47 years in 2025, this long-running market curates a selection of makers and creators sharing beautifully crafted wares for eager shoppers looking for something extra special.

The market features lovingly- and locally-made crafts, homewares, fashion, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, woodwork, toys, prints, stationary and more.

Applications are now open for creatives looking to connect with thousands of potential buyers, and access to high-end stalls, event photography, Square POS systems and marketing support.

Five emerging creatives will also be accepted into Bazaar’s Incubator Program – a launchpad for people up to five years into their careers.

Applications are open until Friday, 8 August. For more, head to wfac.org.au

Bazaar runs from Friday 5 December – Sunday 7 December at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

