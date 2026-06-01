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Advance screening announced for supernatural horror film ‘Leviticus’ at Luna Cinemas

Culture

Be among the first people to see romantic supernatural horror film Leviticus when it gets an advance screening at Luna on Sunday 14 June 2026 at 6:30pm. The film will screen at both the Leederville and Fremantle locations.

Adrian Chiarella directs acclaimed supernatural thriller Leviticus, a tale of two star-crossed teenage boys living in small-town Australia who must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most – each other.

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Joe Bird (Talk To Me) and Stacy Clausen (True Spirit) play high school students drawn to one another despite their strict religious upbringing. When their secret is discovered by members of their church, the actions of a preacher (Nicholas Hope) conjure an entity that threatens to end their fledgling relationship. The film received rave reviews when it premiered in the Midnight section of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. It will be in cinemas from 18 June 2026.

Prior to making his debut feature, director Adrian Chiarella worked as an editor before moving into directing on episodes of Australian television shows including Erotic Stories, Five Bedrooms and Totally Completely Fine.

Book tickets to the advance screening.

Check out the tailer for the film.

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Janice Robinson revives ‘Dreamer’ with fresh release on Armada Music

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