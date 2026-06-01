Janice Robinson revives ‘Dreamer’ with fresh release on Armada Music

When Janice Robinson visited Perth earlier this year, audiences got a taste of her new version of her iconic song Dreamer. Now the tune is available to stream and download.

The song, which Robinson wrote and sang with Livin’ Joy back in 1993, has stood the test of time and been recorded many times over the years. The refreshed take on the song has been released on Armada Music.

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Speaking about the song’s history and its newest incarnation, Robinson said the track has grown with her through the years.

“Thirty-three years ago, on a train in 1993, I wrote ‘Dreamer’ from a place of pure hope, never imagining it would travel the world. Today, with Armada Music, I return to that same song not as the woman I was, but as the woman I’ve become.”

She added, “The truth is, you must live your truth, and you must protect your legacy.”

Janice Robinson photographed by Luke Dyson.

OUTinPerth’s Graeme Watson got to hang out with Robinson while she was in Perth earlier this year and chatted about the song’s longevity.

“It’s timeless, it’s absolutely timeless,” Robinson said of the uplifting song. “It brings you joy. It takes you back to whatever happy place you were in when you first heard it.

“So depending on how old you are, it brings people back to their middle school years. It brings them back to their first years of clubbing. It brings gay men back to their coming out season. This was the song that, for a lot of gay men, represents that big moment.”

“I was just writing a song that resonated with my truth. Pursuing your dreams, having love, and knowing that if I close my eyes, I can wake up in my dreams.”

Give “Dreamer” a play and let it uplift your day.