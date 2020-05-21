Arca announces new album featuring Björk, SOPHIE, Shygirl and Rosalía

Arca has officially announced the details of her new album KiCk i, which is set for release on June 26th.

Produced and recorded by Arca, KiCk i defines a new era of multiplex harmony for the Venezuelan artist, singer, DJ, performer and experimental music composer. With appearances from Björk, Rosalía, Shygirl and SOPHIE, this is the first time Arca has invited collaborators into her world, previously having lent her sound to some of the decades most avant-pop artists. With the release of Nonbinary kicking off the new era just a few weeks ago, today Arca shares the first single from KiCk i called Time.

Arca announced she now identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns ‘she’ and it’. Arca has previously released three albums, Xen (2014), Mutant (2015) and Arca (2017).

Time originally premiered in September 2019 at Arca’s Mutant;Faith, a four-part experimental performance cycle at the new NYC performing arts space The Shed. Captured on the fourth-day of Mutant;Faith performance cycle, the video for Time was conceptualized by Arca, Carlos Sáez and MANSON, who directed the video in front of a live audience at The Shed and on the streets of NYC.

KiCk i is described as a celebration not only of the joy Arca’s been able to find in her life, but the sometimes arduous journey it took for her to find it. Her struggles to reconcile her Venezuelan heritage and her trans Latinx identity emerge as reggaetón and pop en Español. Depending on where you drop the needle you’ll find bubblegum, harsh noise, electronic psychedelia, balladry, bangers, laughter, tears, passion, and expressions of faith.

“I don’t want to be tied to one genre,” Arca said of the new record. “I don’t want to be labeled as one thing.”

Take a listen to Time.

Source: Media Release



