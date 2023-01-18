Arlo Parks shares new track ‘Weightless’ from upcoming second album

British musician Arlo Parks has announced her second album will be titled My Soft Machine and shared new track Weightless.

My Soft Machine will be relreased Friday, 26th May on Transgressive Records. Parks has spoken about the new single sharing what she’s signing about on the track.

“‘Weightless’ surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself .” Arlo Parks said.

My Soft Machine is a deeply personal body of work; a narration of Parks’ experiences as she navigates her 20’s and the growth intertwined. In a short video she explains what the new record is about.

“The world/our view of it is peppered by the biggest things we experience – our traumas, upbringing, vulnerabilities almost like visual snow. This record is life through my lens, through my body – the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity – what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body.” Parks says in the clip.

“There is a quote from a Joanna Hogg film called The Souvenir, it’s an A24 semi-autobiographical film with Tilda Swinton – it recounts her falling in love with an older, charismatic man as a young film student then being drawn into his addiction – in an early scene he’s explaining why people watch films – “we don’t want to see life as it is played out we want to see life as it is experienced in this soft machine.” So there we have it, the record is called… My Soft Machine.”

My Soft Machine will be the follow-up to Arlo’s critically acclaimed and award-winning debut, Collapsed in Sunbeams; a record which received two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, won the BRIT Award for Best New Artist, received the Hyundai Mercury Prize, and won the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award.

Her debut album also reached the top 3 on the UK Album Charts and won the AIM Awards for Best Independent Album and UK Independent Breakthrough. On top of all this, Arlo was also nominated for Breakthrough International Act at the BET Awards, was named as the youngest ever high-profile supporter of UNICEF and an ambassador for the British mental health charity, CALM. She has plans to continue her extensive work with both charities into 2023.

The new album will include eleven new tracks.

1. Bruiseless

2. Impurities

3. Devotion

4. Blades

5. Purple

6. Weightless

7. Pegasus (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

8. Dog Rose

9. Puppy

10. I’m Sorry

11. Room

12. Ghost

OIP Staff, images Alexandra Waespi

