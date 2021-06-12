Artemis Orchestra get ready to release their debut album

The Artemis Orchestra was founded by Gemma Farrell in 2017, with the hope of promoting people of marginalised genders in jazz as musicians, soloists and composers.

With less than a quarter of all professional jazz musicians worldwide being female, and even less are non-binary and transgender people involved in the jazz world, Farrell set out to create a project that addressed the imbalance.

Now the collective is ready to release their debut album The Elephant in the Room, and their going to be launching it with a giant bash at the Goodwill Club at The Rechabite.

The Orchestra has performed at the Charles Hotel, at the Four5Nine Bar, the Ellington Jazz Club, His Majesty’s Theatre, Somerville Auditorium and the Rechabite. They have collaborated with the Perth Jazz Society, and with the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra, twice making up a band of WAYJO’s young women and non-binary members, with Artemis’ professional musicians.

They have also performed for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Perth International Jazz Festivals. They have performed the music of Shannon Barnett, Kristin Berardi, Jenna Cave, Louise Denson, Sandy Evans, Gemma Farrell, Sally Greenaway, Alice Humphries, Maddie Ivy, Amelia Jutilane, Andrea Keller, Ellen Kirkwood, Alana Macpherson, Kate Pass, Venessa Perica and Candice Susnjar.

With 22 members in the group – they’re sure to make their presence heard. Their album launch will include support from local group Skace, and their scheduled to play two sets on the evening.

The Elephant in The Room will be launched on Saturday June 26th at Goodwill Club – Rechabite, tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

