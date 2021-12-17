As Seen On TV: Etcetera Etcetera & Art Simone on national tour

Two of the country’s biggest drag names, Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, are hitting the road in 2022 to live out the ultimate Priscilla fantasy on their upcoming national tour As Seen On TV.

As Seen on TV promises hilarious drag extravaganza with two Down Under divas. With a combined 15 years of drag under their wigs, they both appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under earlier this year and they’re ready to spill it all.

Come along for the ride as they break the fourth wall and perform side-splitting numbers about their misadventures in drag and on screen in a slew of metro and regional venues nationwide.

With all the drama of your favourite soap opera and the glamour of a late night infomercial, Art and Etcetera will give you backstage access to your favourite television shows – live and uncut.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to tour Australia – all the way from woop woop to the red centre – and share my love of drag,” Art says of the tour.

“To be able to do this and also create safe and inclusive spaces for all, makes it a deadset bucket-list moment. I’m stoked!”

“Drag is for everyone!” Etcetera adds.

“There’s nothing that excites me more than travelling around the country spreading the joy of self-expression.”

“I’m so excited to tour with my sister Art Simone and give Australia a real look inside our minds! Let’s hope they like what they find!”

In addition to the live show, the duo will also be conducting intimate pre-show Drag 101 workshops in a selection of towns on the tour.

Presented by NYX Professional Makeup, their Backstage Beauty School is a unique opportunity to watch two industry legends transform from drab to fab while sharing their top-secret tips and tricks.

Walk away with a free giftbag from NYX Professional Makeup and all the know-how to bring your inner queen to life.

As Seen On TV hits WA on July 18 2022, with the Backstage Beauty School workshop on July 16.

For tickets, more info and the full tour schedule head to asseenontvtour.com

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.