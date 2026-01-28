‘Ask for Angela’ hospitality safety initiative launched in WA

The WA government has launched the ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative in partnership with key industry organisations in the Perth and Northbridge Protected Entertainment Precinct (PEP).



The campaign is a simple way for licensed venues to offer practical help to anyone who is feeling vulnerable on their premises.

In the United Kingdom, ‘Ask for Angela’ has proven to be effective in helping to keep patrons safe when socialising at bars, pubs and clubs. The campaign is named after Angela Crompton who was killed by her husband in 2012 near Norwich. It’s now been rolled out around the world and in other Australian jurisdictions.



The idea is simple, but effective: patrons who are feeling unsafe at a licensed venue are encouraged to ask a staff member, ‘Can I speak to Angela?’ The staff member will know to discreetly help them out of the situation by moving to a safe space within the venue, arranging transport home or by calling police or emergency services if required.

Racing and Gaming Minister Paul Papalia said the scheme is an easy one for venues to implement.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe on a night out. The ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign is a proven safety initiative driven by a practical, and common-sense approach that is easy for a range of venues to implement.



“We want to make sure everyone who visits WA’s pubs and clubs, including tourists, have safety options, by encouraging everyone to look out for one another, and share the responsibility of creating safer venues.



“I encourage venue owners and managers to download the free training resources available, and make sure their team knows about ‘Ask for Angela’ and how they can support someone who is feeling vulnerable.” Papalia said.

Minister for Women Simone McGurk.

Minister for Women Simone McGurk was also enthused.

“This is an important initiative to ensure that everyone can feel safe when they are in WA bars, pubs or clubs. It’s a simple way to offer practical help for anyone feeling threatened or vulnerable.



“This initiative gives staff at licensed premises a discreet way to assist someone who may be feeling unsafe and ensures that whenever someone asks for Angela, they receive the help they need.” McGurk said.



The government, through the Department of Local Government, Industry Regulation and Safety, is working closely with the Australian Hotels Association WA, WA Nightclub Association and the Sexual Assault Resource Centre on the rollout of the campaign across venues in the Perth and Northbridge area, as well as Hillarys, Fremantle, Mandurah and Scarborough.

Ask for Angela’ will be introduced in the PEPs as part of the first stage of the campaign rollout. Feedback from venue staff and owners, along with advice from health and safety organisations and regional organisations will then be used to help develop location-specific content for venues throughout WA during the second stage.



Pubs, clubs, hotels, entertainment venues, sports clubs and restaurants can access more information and free resources via www.lgirs.wa.gov.au/ask-for-angela

The Australian Hotels Association (WA) has also welcomed the scheme.

“Every patron should feel safe and confident when enjoying a night out, that’s what hospitality is all about,” said Angela Beechey, AHA(WA) Government Relations and Communications Manager.

“Safety in licensed venues is a shared responsibility, and ‘Ask for Angela’ is a practical, discreet tool that strengthens the work venues already do every day.”

Ms Beechey said the strength of the initiative lies in its simplicity and ease of use in real-world hospitality settings.

“It’s a single, coded phrase that works in busy venues without disruption and fits naturally into everyday operations,” she said. “That simplicity, combined with awareness and training, is what makes it effective.”