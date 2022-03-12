Atlanta’s TAYLOR ALXNDR brings queer pop subversion on ‘1993’

Atlanta-based DIY musician, producer, community organizer, and performance artist TAYLOR ALXNDR released their newest EP 1993 today.

Their most honest work yet, the EP reflects the past four years of their life with songs that focus on their mental health, being a queer millennial, living in a rapidly gentrifying city, losing close friends, and the occasional romantic struggle.

But, the wistfulness of some of the songs’ lyrics belies the sheer vibrancy of the music within, best seen on singles like Big City ft. Breathers, Say What You Mean, Romeo, and Silver Linings.

“I wanted to juxtapose this somewhat heavy subject matter with music that makes people want to move and dance,” ALXNDR explains.

“My favorite type of pop music is music that is dark, sad, or difficult lyrically and bright and fun production-wise.”

Raised in the rural edges of the metro area, since 2011 TAYLOR ALXNDR has been creating in and captivating Atlanta and beyond, establishing themselves as a multi-hyphenate, jack-of-all-trades in the city’s queer arts scene.

Getting their start performing at dive bars locally in Atlanta’s subversive queer drag scene, ALXNDR broke through in 2017 with their debut single Nightwork, an ode to the underbelly of nightlife.

They followed it with their debut EP, Noise and 2018’s critically acclaimed follow-up EP, Hologram. ALXNDR is also the co-founder and current executive director of Southern Fried Queer Pride (SFQP), a queer + trans arts and advocacy organization centering Southern queer communities.

They are also the mother of the House of ALXNDR, an Atlanta-based drag family and events hub, creating drag-centered, inclusive events.

Their live shows are a mixture of their interactive and improvisational background in drag, interest in video projection, and a foundational belief that music can make you think and dance, leading to performances with Charli XCX, King Princess, Junglepussy, Mr Twin Sister, Sateen, and more.

1993 is out now.

Image: James Cornelia

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.