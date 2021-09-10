Aussie singer Marloe. declares ‘I Like Girls’ on new track

Aussie artist Marloe. (her name includes a full-stop) has a new song, the bass driven pop tune is titled I Like Girls.

While bunkering down and diving into the studio for many months with Brisbane producer Harry Fox (Carmouflage Rose), Marloe. found and developed her finest form as an artist, while still reflecting blissful pop and heavenly electronica.

The media release for the new song describes the tracks as “The innocence of I Like Girls is her ability to dive into songs of self-determination, liberation, and now accepting her once thought curiosities as a part of her sexual awakening.”

Having worked with Grammy-nominated producer Matt Bronleewe with her debut EP, Marloe. found success landing a Nissan commercial in the US. Her track The Future Is Now started charting #1 on the What’s In-Store Music Charts, with the single being played over 82,000 times across retail stores in one week in the US.

Take a listen to the new track.



OIP Staff

