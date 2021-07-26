Australian actor Dieter Brummer dies aged 45

Australian actor Dieter Brummer has died aged 45. The actor made his mark playing Shane Parish on soap-opera Home and Away from 1992 to 1996.

His character’s onscreen romance with co-star Melissa George’s character, Angel, is considered one of the long running show’s great romances. Brummer won the Silver Logie in 1995 and 1996 for his performances on Home and Away.

Brummer later appeared in Neighbours, Medivac, Underbelly: The Tale of Two Cities, Winners & Losers and the short-lived soap opera Crash Palace.

His family announced he had passed away on Saturday. Police have confirmed his death is not being treated a suspicious.

“On behalf of my family, We post this today with a heavy heart, we lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.

“We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time. Should you, or anyone you know be affected by this, or indeed are feeling pain at this time, there are good people that you can talk to.” the social media post read.

Outside of acting Brummer ran a success window cleaning business that saw him working high in the sky on some on Sydney’s largest skyscrapers.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

