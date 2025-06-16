Search
Author Holden Sheppard heads to Subiaco Library to chat about his latest book

Culture

WA author Holden Sheppard’s latest novel King of Dirt was published in early June. It’s his first adult novel after previous Young Adult books Invisible Boys and The Brink.

To celebrate the new release with local readers, he is set to visit Subiaco Library for a special Q&A event, hosted by fellow WA author and journalist Kate Emery, on Monday 30 June from 6pm to 7.30pm.

King of Dirt is a gritty and heartfelt gay coming-of-age story, and follows Giacomo Brolo (AKA Jack), who is returning to his hometown of Geraldton for a family wedding. He hasn’t been back since he fled aged 18, and his past soon catches up with him.

Holden Sheppard.

Speaking about the new book Sheppard said, “King of Dirt is the most vulnerable book I’ve ever written. Like me, the main character Jack Brolo is a misfit of a bloke trying to find his place in the world. I think a lot of people see a blue-collar worker on the street in his hi-vis gear and underestimate the complexity of what’s going on inside his head – his thoughts, feelings, fears, hopes, traumas and loves – and this book unpacks a lot of that.

“King of Dirt is also set entirely in WA, so I’m stoked to celebrate it with a Perth audience, and I thank the City of Subiaco for giving me an awesome venue for this special event.”

The event will be hosted by Kate Emery, an author and journalist based in Perth, whose most recent book My Family and Other Suspects was named a Children’s Book Council of Australia notable book, and won the young adult category at the 2025 Indie Book Awards.

Sheppard’s debut novel Invisible Boys achieved both commercial and critical success, winning many awards including the WA Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, and was adapted for television as a ten-episode which premiered in February.

Earlier this year Sheppard announced he was working on a sequel to Invisible Boys titled Yeah the Boys.

Subiaco Mayor David McMullen said attendees are in for a treat at the special event.

“Subiaco Library’s author talk program offers a fantastic chance for readers to hear from notable local authors like Holden Sheppard, right here in our library. Aspiring writers from our community may even take away some valuable advice that they can apply in their own writing.”

The capacity for the event has quickly been filled, and a wait-list to attend has now been established.

