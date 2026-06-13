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‘Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars’ reveals stacked cast for debut season

Culture

Following two seasons of Canada’s Drag Race vs The World, this North American franchise is bringing their best home players for a new competition.

Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars has revealed the first nine Canadian queens who will be facing off for a crown and the inaugural entry into their Hall of Fame.

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It’s shaping up to be a very competitive season, stacked with finalists, global competitors and big personalities.

Season 1 porkchop and gaming streamer Juice Boxx, season 2 finalist and Global All Star Pythia, season 3 runner up Jada Shada Hudson, season 4 finalists Aurora Matrix and Nearah Nuff, Season 5 standouts Makayla Couture and Tiffany Ann Co and social media superstar Sami Landri make up the first season, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12’s Jackie Cox – heading back to Canada for another shot at the crown.

Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars will be hosted once again by Brooke Lynn Hytes, who will be joined by CDR season one winner Priyanka and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season eight winner Jimbo on the judging panel.

Let the queens reintroduce themselves below. Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars is coming this July.

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Contemporary dance set to shine with Co3 ‘IN.RESIDENCE: GATHERING.2’

Graeme Watson -
Co3 returns with GATHERING.2, an immersive dance experience blending performance, music and visual art across three dynamic weekends in Perth.
Read more

Head to Pride Networking Drinks this week

OUTinPerth -
Pride Networking Winter Edition is this coming Wednesday 17 June from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Royal Hotel.
Read more

Jessica Mauboy to host ‘That Blackfella Show’ this NAIDOC Week

OUTinPerth -
That Blackfella Show is back with another night of First Nations variety entertainment.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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