‘Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars’ reveals stacked cast for debut season

Following two seasons of Canada’s Drag Race vs The World, this North American franchise is bringing their best home players for a new competition.

Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars has revealed the first nine Canadian queens who will be facing off for a crown and the inaugural entry into their Hall of Fame.

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It’s shaping up to be a very competitive season, stacked with finalists, global competitors and big personalities.

Season 1 porkchop and gaming streamer Juice Boxx, season 2 finalist and Global All Star Pythia, season 3 runner up Jada Shada Hudson, season 4 finalists Aurora Matrix and Nearah Nuff, Season 5 standouts Makayla Couture and Tiffany Ann Co and social media superstar Sami Landri make up the first season, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12’s Jackie Cox – heading back to Canada for another shot at the crown.

Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars will be hosted once again by Brooke Lynn Hytes, who will be joined by CDR season one winner Priyanka and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season eight winner Jimbo on the judging panel.

Let the queens reintroduce themselves below. Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars is coming this July.