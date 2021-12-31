Author Michael Burge chats about his debut novel ‘Tank Water’

Author Michael Burge released his debut novel Tank Water earlier this year, he spoke to Graeme Watson about the process of writing the novel during an appearance on All Things Queer on RTRFM.

The novel is a coming-of-age crime thriller set in an Australian country town, and it comes at a time when Australia comes to terns with historic gay hate crimes that occurred in the past.

Take a listen to their chat about growing up in the country, finding gay role models and how Australia is processing dark parts of its history. Burge also talks about his own journey as an author and the steps he’s followed to be publishing his first novel.

Take a listen to the interview.

Read Lezly Herbert’s review of Tank Water.

Image: Max S Harding

