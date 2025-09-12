Authorities reveal messages written on bullets allegedly left by Tyler Robinson

In a press conference Utah governor Spencer Cox has revealed the messages written on bullet casings allegedly left by Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a conservative influencer and key ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot during an event at a Utah University on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media the governor outlined that 22-year-old Robinson had been taken in custody after friends and family alerted authorities.

“We got him.” Governor Cox said opening the media briefing while standing alongside police officers and FBI agents.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Cox said a family friend had reached out to authorities after a relative of Robinson had contacted them an indicated that the young man had confessed or indicated that he had been involved in the shooting.

Investigators then found footage that they say shows Robinson arriving on the university campus on the morning of the incident.

The governor said investigators had spoken to a family member who described Robinson as becoming more political in recent years. They reportedly recounted that at a recent dinner he had spoken about Charlie Kirk coming to the Utah Valley University and their dislike of the viewpoints he held.

Investigators also spoke to Robinson’s roommate who reportedly showed them online messages on the Discord platform that outlined that Robinson has been watching the spot where he allegedly left the unique firearm used in the shooting.

At the location police found a the bolt action rifle with a scope, wrapped in a dark towel, and inscriptions on the bullet casings.

Tyler Robinson mugshot.

It was also revealed that shell casings and unused ammunition retrieved by authorities had messages carved into them.

Yesterday The Wall Street Journal reported that police sources had told them the ammunition had “transgender and antifascist ideology” carved into them, but the details given at the media conference revealed messages that do not include any transgender statements.

The bullet casings read “Notices. Bulges. OWO. What’s this?”, “Hey fascist! Catch!”, “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao” and “If you read this, you’re gay. LMAO.”

Bella Ciao is an Italian song dedicated to members of the Italian resistance who fought against the occupying troops of Nazi Germany and Italian fascist forces in World War II.

Governor Spencer Cox thanked Robinson’s family for bringing him in to police custody. In a previous media conference Cox highlighted that the state pursues the death penalty, and US President Donald Trump has voiced his hope that Robinson is executed.