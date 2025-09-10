Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at Utah university campus

US President Donald Trump has announced the death of evangelical influencer Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot earlier today while speaking at an event at university campus in Utah.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.” President Trump posted to his Truth Social platform.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” President Trump said.

Kirk was presenting on of his ‘Prove Me Wrong’ sessions at Utah Valley University when the incident occurred. His event sees him visiting university campuses and arguing with students who hold progressive views.

Ahead of his visit to the university an online petition calling for him to be barred from appearing on the campus garnered over 1,000 signatures but university officials defended his appearance saying they were committed to “free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue”.

Video from the event shows Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone under a white tent with the slogans “The American Comeback’ and ‘Prove Me Wrong’. When the shot is heard Kirk can be seen reaching to his neck and blood pours from his body.

In the wake of the shots being fired people in the crowd scream and begin running away from the gathering.

The influencer has been described as an adviser to President Trump who had worked on his election campaigns. The 31 year old, father of two, is known as a MAGA influencer who holds strong views on LGBTIQA+ rights, transgender health care, race, religion and women’s roles in society.

Kirk founded the youth organisation Turning Point USA. In a message to staff and supporters they shared news of Kirk’s death.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we, the Turning Point USA leadership team, write to notify you that early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in Heaven.” they said.

Early reports suggested that campus security had detained a man suspected of the shooting, but law enforcement agencies have now indicated the shooter is still at large.

President Trump had previously credited Kirk with driving support among younger voters at last year’s presidential election.

At the time he was shot Kirk was reportedly answering a question about people who are transgender being the perpetrators of mass shootings in the USA. Last week there were reports that the Trump administration was considering a ban on transgender people owning weapons in the wake of a shooting at a Catholic school.