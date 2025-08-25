Search
Ava Max shares her infectious third LP ‘Don’t Click Play’

Culture

Dancefloor-filling pop sensation Ava Max has released her third studio album, Don’t Click Play.

The artist behind smash hit singles Sweet But Psycho and My Head & My Heart returns with what she describes as her “most fearless era yet”.

Don’t Click Play promises to be an evolution of Max’s sound, building on the infectious energy of her first two releases.

The new outing features lead singles Lost Your Faith, Lovin Myself and her latest, Wet, Hot American Dream.

Max is also set to appear on an upcoming episode of the new K-pop song battle series, KPOPPED, coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, 29 August.

Don’t Click Play is out now.

Featured image: Claire Arnold

