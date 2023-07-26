Baby Queen proudly declares “We Can Be Anything”

South African born, British based musician Baby Queen has got a fresh new tune We Can Be Anything.

The woman behind the moniker is South African born, London-based, musician Bella Latham. Her latest song is an intriguing mix of storytelling, uplifting indie vibes and a thumping beat.

There are two versions of the single, one has more explicit lyrics.

The musician has released a steady of stream of catchy singles and in 2021 shared a mixtape filled with her tunes. Despite the huge number of singles from Baby Queen she’s yet to put out her debut album, but she promises it is coming soon.

It’s expected that the new song will feature in the new series of the Netflix show Heartstopper after the video had its premiere on the show’s Instagram page. Baby Queen’s tune Colours of You was featured in the soundtrack for the first season.

In a statement Baby Queen discussed the new song.

“I’ve been having a prolonged existential crisis for the better part of the past 5 years and would consider myself to be a nihilist in many ways, which has made being alive quite bleak at times. I think human beings really crave purpose but there is ultimately no clear-cut reason we’re here and if there is one, we’re just not intelligent enough to figure it out.

“Despite it all, life is beautiful and i think our lack of purpose and our insignificance gives us the greatest level of freedom. Society, culture, rules, laws – these are all constructs. I like to believe that as long as you’re not hurting people, you do have the freedom and the prerogative to do with your life what you will.”

“That’s what this song is about: non-confinement and non-conformity in the face of what is essentially absurdity. I just want people to listen to it and feel free – because they are free.” the singer said.

