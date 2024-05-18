Omar Apollo announces second album ‘God Said No’

Rising star Omar Apollo has announced his second album is coming this June.

God Said No comes just over two years after the release of his acclaimed debut Ivory, which earned him a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 Grammys.

The album features collaborations with musician Mustafa and Game of Thrones and Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal.

The new album’s title is Apollo’s spin on ‘lo que sera, sera’, which translates to “whatever will be, will be”, with music that delves into the suffering that comes from surrendering to whatever is thrown at you by life, or by a lover.

The 14-track album is a survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair. Apollo borrowed the title from something his friend said while processing the relationship.

“I gave it my everything,” Apollo says, “And God said no.”

What began during that London trip resulted in his most soul-bearing and immediate body of work, fine-tuned across studios in Los Angeles, NY, and Miami towards the end of 2023.

Omar Apollo is also heading down under in July, but you’ll have to head to Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane to catch him.

God Said No is released on 28 June 2024.