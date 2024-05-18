Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Peppermint pays tribute to Janet Jackson by recreating her video

Culture

Drag star Peppermint has paid tribute to Janet Jackson’s Together Again by completely recreating the song’s iconic video.

The shot for shot remake is remarkable it its detail with costumes, jewelry, hairstyles and dance moves being perfectly matched.

The track from Jackson’s Velvet Rope album came out in 1997 and was the second single from the record following Got ’til it’s Gone.

Jackson wrote the song with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, with additional writing from her then husband Rene Elizondo Jr. The song was inspired by Jackson losing a close friend to AIDS and a letter from a young fan who had also lost his father to the virus.

Originally written as a ballad, the song was converted into an up-tempo dance tune, and the original video directed by Frech photographer Seb Janiak was filed with choreography from Tina Landon.

Compare the two, it’s quite an impressive feat!

Peppermint is best known for being the runner-up on the 9th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also appeared in Head Over Heels, the Broadway musical inspired by the music of The Go-Gos. She’s released two albums of music so far, plus a swag of singles.

Janet Jackson celebrated her 58th birthday on 16th May and to date has released eleven albums, her most recent being 2015’s Unbreakable.

