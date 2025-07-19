Barbie Q is Dolly Parton at Koorliny Arts Centre this August

Drag sensation Barbie Q is bringing her Dolly Parton tribute back to the stage once again, after a knockout season at Fringe World.

This one-night-only special, Dolly Parton: Welcome to Koorliny, features all the hits from across Dolly’s massive career, as well as some of Barbie’s personal favourites from the iconic country star.

During her Fringe shows, Barbie shared that during lockdown she started performing from home via live-stream and was surprised at the overwhelming reaction she received for her homage to Parton.

She wondered if people might get a kick out of her taking it to the festival stage. In 2021, her Fringe World season was a sell-out.

Barbie will be joined on the night by her fabulous dancers, and audiences are invited to singalong with their Dolly favourites.

Dolly Parton: Welcome to Koorliny is coming to Koorliny Arts Centre on Friday, 15 August. For more, head to Facebook.