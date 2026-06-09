Retired rugby player Kane Evans comes out and shares emotional journey

Former Sydney Roosters and Fiji International player Kane Evans has shared he is gay in an emotional interview this week.

Warning: This article contains content that may be distressing for some readers.

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Evans is only the second professional male NRL player to reveal he is a member of the LGBTIQA+ community, following Ian Roberts in 1995.

In the interview with Channel Nine’s 100% Footy, Evans spoke of his challenges with suicidal ideation as he navigated his public life and sexuality.

Now, Evans says he is ready to “start a new life.”

“I’m here today to show people that… you don’t have to live like that. Even now, I feel a bit more free just by saying it out loud.”

Kane Evans

Australia’s peak body for LGBTIQA+ inclusion in sport, Pride in Sport, has celebrated Evans for sharing his story.

National Manager for Pride in Sport, Ben Cork, has lauded Evans for “demonstrating the power of sport to transform lives.”

“There’s strength in coming out on your own terms, but this moment shows how sport can be the catalyst for that change,” Cork said.

“Visibility still matters for young players watching, it shows there’s a place for everyone in the game. This isn’t just about one athlete; rather it’s about how moments like this shape the future of sport itself.”

During the interview, Evans also shared that Roosters coach Trent Robinson had reached out to share that the club is still his home.

“The support Kane received from organisations like the Rugby League Players Association, Sydney Roosters, and particularly head coach Trent Robinson demonstrates what sport can achieve when people work together behind the scenes,” Cork continued.

“Their ongoing work shows the power of sport to transform lives and create genuine inclusion. This is what happens when sport lives up to its potential.”

“We stand with Kane and look forward to a future where LGBTQ athletes in all sports can compete as their authentic selves, because that’s what sport is truly about.”

Do you need support?

Support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au