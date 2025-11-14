Barry Manilow signs off with ‘Once Before I Go’

At 82 years of age Barry Manilow is currently getting ready for a farewell tour, and he’s put out this song that looks back over his long career. While Manilow is an acclaimed songwriter, this tune was written by Australian Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford.

Manilow has shared that Allen, who died in 1992, played Once Before I Go to him decades ago, but he never felt he could record it in his younger days.

He was prompted to lay down a version after music mogul Clive Davis encouraged him to take a stab at it. HIs version was produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey.

The singer has now released a video to go with the tune.

The singer has had some very memorable songs during his career including Mandy, Copacabana, I Write the Songs, Can’t Smile Without You, Looks Like We Made It. He also wrote Could It Be Magic which became a hit for Take That in the 90s.

He released his first album, the self-titled Barry Manilow in 1973. His 32nd record Night Songs II arrived in 2020.

Manilow’s music career began in the 1970s. He famously played piano for Bette Midler early in her career, including her legendary shows at New York’s Continental Baths.

He made his coming out announcement back in 2017. After keeping his sexuality private for decades, at the age of 73 the singer shared the personal information in an interview with People magazine.