Lawyer for Beau Lamarre-Condon withdraws from the case

The lawyer representing Beau Lamarre-Condon, the NSW police offer accused of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has withdrawn from the case.

A Sydney court heard this morning that his lawyer John Walford would be withdrawing and Lamarre-Condon would now be represented by NSW Legal Aid.

Lamarre-Condon has yet to enter a plea in the case.

The accused, who was a serving police officer, is alleged to have shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies at Davies Paddington home in February.

Police have alleged that the 29-year-old broke into television producer Jesse Baird’s Paddington home and shot Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location.

Concern over the two men was raised after blood and items belonging to Baird were found in a skip bin in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla. A few days later Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to authorities.

The two men’s bodies were later found is surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn. Police later shared that Lamarre-Condon had provided information to assist them in recovering the bodies.

He is facing a range of charges including breaking and entering, and domestic violence related murder.