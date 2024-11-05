Search
Lawyer for Beau Lamarre-Condon withdraws from the case

News

The lawyer representing Beau Lamarre-Condon, the NSW police offer accused of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, has withdrawn from the case.

A Sydney court heard this morning that his lawyer John Walford would be withdrawing and Lamarre-Condon would now be represented by NSW Legal Aid.

Lamarre-Condon has yet to enter a plea in the case.

The accused, who was a serving police officer, is alleged to have shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies at Davies Paddington home in February.

Police have alleged that the 29-year-old broke into television producer Jesse Baird’s Paddington home and shot Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location.

Concern over the two men was raised after blood and items belonging to Baird were found in a skip bin in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla. A few days later Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to authorities.

The two men’s bodies were later found is surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn. Police later shared that Lamarre-Condon had provided information to assist them in recovering the bodies.

He is facing a range of charges including breaking and entering, and domestic violence related murder.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

