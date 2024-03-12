Beverley Knight says she was cancelled for supporting LGBTIQA+ people

British singer Beverley Knight has had an impressive career that’s moved from the pop charts into the world of musical theatre.

After decades of hits in the UK, she found a new career in the West End when she starred in the musical adaptation of The Bodyguard. Now she’s set to appear in a new production which takes the film Sister Act to the stage.

In an interview with The Guardian Knight has shared how her support for LGBTIQA+ people and causes saw her fall out of favour with some parts of her fan base back in the 1990s.

“I lived through the 80s,” she told the newspaper. “I remember the headlines about the ‘gay disease’, the ‘gay cancer’, and the legitimised homophobia. Which in my young mind, I couldn’t understand. It just wasn’t right.

“I was in the minority then, especially in my own community of Jamaican heritage. But I said what I believed to be the absolute truth, which is human beings are born the way they are. The backlash that I received took me by surprise.”

“I was cancelled in a lot of circles. Like the urban community. But the world turns,” she said.

Knight also voiced her support for transgender rights during the chat.

Read the whole interview at The Guardian.

OIP Staff

