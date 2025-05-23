Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Bibliophile | ‘I Want Everything’ by Dominic Amerena

Culture

I Want Everything
by Dominic Amerena
Summit Books

Writer’s block is a terrible thing. The aspiring writer remembered what it felt like to enjoy writing – but that was long past. What made it worse was that his girlfriend Ruth was surging ahead with her writing career, and he hadn’t even been as successful as her in the first place.

- Advertisement -

At least he was able to swim away his frustrations and return home in a better frame of mind. That is when he had a random sighting at his local Melbourne swimming pool – of an elderly woman getting into a minibus from a local nursing home.

After taking a photo of the woman from a distance, he raced home to check the cover of one of his favourite books by Brenda Sales. The novelist had written two highly successful and controversial books on the 1970s and then disappeared.

Had he caught sight of the recluse who never gave an interview and had been out of the public view for the last fifty years? He decided to track her down to get her story and write about it. But he was unprepared for the turn of events that led to him being mistaken for Brenda’s grandson.

“Some men are born liars and some have lying thrust upon them.” It was just a small deception that had the potential to grant all his wishes of being a recognised writer, and the deception faded from his mind when Brenda asked him to visit again.

Tension builds in this spiraling tale of deceit. The aspiring writer is continually in danger of being found out and also has the dilemma of what to do with all the information he has been given about what inspired Brenda’s books.

Everyone has a story, but who actually owns these stories? If you tell someone your story can they write a fictional book or make a film about it without your permission? And if a story is obtained by deceit, how culpable is the aspiring author?

As the aspiring writer and his friends debate the ethics of his situation, they are hit with a killer twist that will leave everyone gasping.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Culture

Michelle de Krester wins the 2025 Stella Prize with ‘Theory and Practice’

0
The work is de Kester's seventh novel.
Culture

Matt Lucas returns to ‘Les Misérables’ after being forced to quit mid-show

0
Last week Lucas lost his voice mid-performance and had to be replaced.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Michelle de Krester wins the 2025 Stella Prize with ‘Theory and Practice’

0
The work is de Kester's seventh novel.
Culture

Matt Lucas returns to ‘Les Misérables’ after being forced to quit mid-show

0
Last week Lucas lost his voice mid-performance and had to be replaced.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

0
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Community

Roadmap unveiled to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQA+ youth

0
The new mental health strategy is multi-faceted.
News

NYC: Three men sentenced to decades in prison over gay drug induced robbery scheme

0
Two of their victims died after being targeted by the men.

Michelle de Krester wins the 2025 Stella Prize with ‘Theory and Practice’

OUTinPerth -
The work is de Kester's seventh novel.
Read more

Matt Lucas returns to ‘Les Misérables’ after being forced to quit mid-show

OUTinPerth -
Last week Lucas lost his voice mid-performance and had to be replaced.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in WA parliament

OUTinPerth -
In 2001, Louise Pratt delivered her inaugural speech to the Western Australian parliament, setting out an agenda for LGBTQ+ law reform.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture