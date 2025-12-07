Big Brother whittles down the numbers until just four remain

Just four contestants remain in the Big Brother House ahead of tonight’s grand finale.

It it’s final week the omnificent master of the show has found some abrupt ways of ejecting housemates and brining their time on national television to a sudden end. Sunday night’s episode saw one of the housemates who had been tipped to win packing their bags.

Earlier in the week housemate Vinnie had got a surprise middle of the night eviction just hours of voting began on the week’s nominations list.

Big Brother had set the house the task of signing Christmas carols every time he rang a bell. Setting of the chimes in the middle of the night the housemates had rushed to sleepily get into their costumes and launch into an enthusiastic rendition of Jingle Bells, only for the words on the karaoke screen to change into a sing-a-long announcement that Vinnie was going home.

It wasn’t the only harsh and surprise eviction on the cards. With a new round of nominations Coco, Conor, Edward and Colin were up for eviction, and Big Brother lulled them into a false sense of security with some letters from loved ones.

Each housemate picked a friend to read out their letter aloud. Bruce asked Conor to read a message from his family, who commented on the moments when he’s lost his temper, how close he is to his parents, and they gave a green light to his budding relationship with Coco.

Emily read a message from Conor’s family, Coco di the honours for Allana, Edward shared a message from Emily’s loved ones, while Conor brought Colin to tears with a note from home. Allana shared a message for Coco which she described as the “extra push to get over the line”.

Things to a turn though when Bruce read a message for Edward. As he worked his way through the message the letter recounted all of Edwards adventures in the house, but when he turned the page things took a turn because the letter was not from Edward’s family but a love note from Big Brother.

“I hope you’ve enjoyed all the time you’ve spent with your new friends, because that time is coming to an end right now.” the message said, before Bruce had to share the notice that Edward had been evicted.

The second eviction of the night followed the more traditional route with the housemates sitting on the couch. With host Mel Tracina opening the envelope, it was time for Conor to also head back out into the world.

Big Brother’s Edward and Conor.

Outside Conor spoke about about his motivation for taking part in the series was not to win, but to raise awareness of disability, especially Tourette’s syndrome.

With Edward and Conor gone, just five housemates remain for tonight’s grand finale. Will it be Colin, Coco, Emily, Allana or Bruce?

Who will be the winner of Big Brother 2025, find out tonight in a 90-minute episode that gets underway at 7:30pm.