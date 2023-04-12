Bimini heads to the ‘Rodeo’ – take a look at the video

Non-binary drag performer Bimini has shared new song Rodeo and it comes with a cracking video.

The song was written with collaborators Billy Blonde and Redshank, and makes use of a sample from 1970’s folk soul tune Ashes the Rain and I by James Gang. It was previously sampled by Fat Boy Slim for his anthemic hit Right Here, Right Now.

“Rodeo makes me wanna jump around screaming at the top of my lungs. It’s a song that I wrote with Billy and Redshank about 18 months ago and was a real defining moment in my sound both lyrically and musically.

“When I hear it now, it reminds me of how far I’ve come and how resilient we are as humans. I was in a real dark spell when this song was written but through the shade you can hear some hope and my sassy attitude.” Bimini said of the release.

Take a look at the video for the new song.

OIP Staff

