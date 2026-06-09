Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Qween Jean makes history with Tony Award win

Culture

Costume designer Qween Jean has made history as the first trans person, who has publicly shared that they are transgender, to win a Tony Award.

The Tony Awards, which honour plays and musicals staged on Broadway, are among the highest accolades in theatre. Jean attended the ceremony with two nominations after designing the costumes for the play Liberation and a new take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, titled Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

- Advertisement -

Jean won the award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for the reworking of Cats, which reimagines the show as being set in a downtown New York drag ball.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Qween Jean attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Accepting the award, Jean said working on the production had been “monumental”.

“We are here for the legacy of queer people, trans people. We are taking up space in waves. We have to take up space, we have to shift the paradigm,” Jean said in her acceptance speech.

At last year’s awards Cole Escola won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, for their performance in Oh, Mary!, becoming the first non-binary performer to win a Tony in that category. In 2023 Alex Newell won the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their role as Lulu in Sucked. Newell also identifies as non-binary and gender non-conforming.

In the play category for costume design, the award went to Jeff Mahshie for his work on the play Fallen Angels. The new production of the 1925 Noel Coward play stars Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (L-R) Shoshana Bean, Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards First Impression’s Presented by City National Bank at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Cats: The Jellicle Ball also won Best Direction of a Musical for co-directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch. Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons received the Best Choreography award for their work on the production.

During his acceptance speech, Bill Rauch addressed young people who feel they do not fit in.

“To the 12-year-old kid who doesn’t fit in, who may be watching this on the television, in their bedroom, with the volume turned down low, come find your home at The Jellicle Ball!” he said.

Latest

News

Mark Latham loses defamation appeal against Alex Greenwich

0
Mark Latham’s defamation appeal over a 2023 tweet about Alex Greenwich has been dismissed, with damages and costs upheld.
News

Pride in Sport say Kane Evans story highlights the need for inclusion programs

0
Pride in Sport have welcome Kane Evans announcement that he is gay and said it shows why inclusion programs are essential.
History

On This Gay Day | We remember Bartholomé Tecia

0
In 1566 Bartholomé Tecia, a 15-year-old student in Switzerland was executed for being homosexual.
News

Retired rugby player Kane Evans comes out and shares emotional journey

0
Former Sydney Roosters player Kane Evans has shared he is gay in a stirring interview this week.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Mark Latham loses defamation appeal against Alex Greenwich

0
Mark Latham’s defamation appeal over a 2023 tweet about Alex Greenwich has been dismissed, with damages and costs upheld.
News

Pride in Sport say Kane Evans story highlights the need for inclusion programs

0
Pride in Sport have welcome Kane Evans announcement that he is gay and said it shows why inclusion programs are essential.
History

On This Gay Day | We remember Bartholomé Tecia

0
In 1566 Bartholomé Tecia, a 15-year-old student in Switzerland was executed for being homosexual.
News

Retired rugby player Kane Evans comes out and shares emotional journey

0
Former Sydney Roosters player Kane Evans has shared he is gay in a stirring interview this week.
Culture

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow to return for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel

0
A sequel to the 1997 cult favourite Romy and...

Mark Latham loses defamation appeal against Alex Greenwich

Graeme Watson -
Mark Latham’s defamation appeal over a 2023 tweet about Alex Greenwich has been dismissed, with damages and costs upheld.
Read more

Pride in Sport say Kane Evans story highlights the need for inclusion programs

OUTinPerth -
Pride in Sport have welcome Kane Evans announcement that he is gay and said it shows why inclusion programs are essential.
Read more

On This Gay Day | We remember Bartholomé Tecia

OUTinPerth -
In 1566 Bartholomé Tecia, a 15-year-old student in Switzerland was executed for being homosexual.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture