Binge view the whole series of ‘Dong Dong I’m Gay’

In the four weeks since its launch on July 22, Season One of the new queer- and sex-positive Australian digital comedy series, Ding Dong I’m Gay, has already amassed 230,000 views on its official YouTube channel. Now available to binge in full for free, the sixth and final episode of Season One of Ding Dong I’m Gay has been released today.

Based on the pilot series of the same name with over 3 million views, Season One of Ding Dong I’m Gay has been lauded as “Best of the Week: Streaming” by The Sydney Morning Herald and hailed as “one of the funniest new shows around” by DNA Magazine.

Produced with principal production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Screen NSW, the 6-part digital series is created by Tim Spencer (Oasis, Cherry Season) and jointly directed by Joshua Longhurst (Oasis, Cherry Season) and Sarah Bishop (Skit Box, Yolo: Crystal Fantasy, Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am).

Feeding a strong appetite for short-form queer comedy and high demand for diversity on screens, Ding Dong I’m Gay sets a boundary-pushing comedic lens on issues of isolation, connection and social pressures in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Seeking to increase representation and positive stories, this unique comedy was made by and for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Over six episodes, Season One follows a high-achieving neurotic, Cameron, as he seeks to guide his naïve, newly-out country cousin, Toby, through the urban gay experience. But when Toby flourishes, Cameron’s insecurities blind him to the genuine connection they share.

All six episodes of Ding Dong I’m Gay Season One and music video Instaboy are now available to watch for free on the official YouTube channel. The music video for a second original song, It’s Tops to Bottom, will release on August 26. The pilot series is available now on the official YouTube channel.

