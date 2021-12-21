Björk makes return to cinema in Robert Eggers ‘The Northman’

The first trailer for the next film from critically acclaimed rising star Robert Eggers has landed and is charging across social media.

The Northman is the third film from Eggers, following the critical success of his debut The Witch and multiple award-winning The Lighthouse.

The Scandinavian-set Viking epic stars Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a legendary warrior who has lived for the chance to take revenge for the death of his father (Ethan Hawke) and capture of his mother (Nicole Kidman) who were killed and kidnapped respectively by the menacing Fjölnir (Claes Bang).

The film also stars The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, and marks Björk’s first on-screen appearance in over 20 years since her heart-shattering role in Lars Von Trier’s Dancer In The Dark.

Check out the trailer below. The Northman hits cinemas in April 2022.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.