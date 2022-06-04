Blush’ko releases seductive new single ‘Call My Name’

Blush’ko seduces fans with his melodic charm with the release of his irresistible new single Call My Name.

The Melbourne based singer/songwriter has flexed his craft with his timely reminder of the exceptional vocal that saw his song Say It – Choomba ft Blush’ko on FIFA 2022.

That same song also found success in the Triple J hottest 100 countdown making its way into the hottest 200 countdown, a phenomenal feat for an independent artist.

Journaling from a young age, Blush’ko has given his words a home throughout his released music catalogue and possesses one of the most sought after voices in modern Australian music.

Sharing the stage with the likes of Goldlink, Dom Dolla, SG Lewis, Jhene Aiko (and many more), Blush’ko has sold out every headline show he has played since 2018. That statistic alone is a mammoth achievement and a credit to his fans who continued the love throughout the pandemic.

Producer Sergio Selim was the mastermind behind the piano layers and in the second verse you notice how beautifully it mirrors the vocal melody and tip toes together in a pirouette type slow dance. The bass line is a strange character smoking in the corner that feels familiar as it highlights the intricacies of Blush’ko’s songwriting in a way his fans have come to know and love.

“I really wanted this song to be a moody piece in 6/8 and take you on a personal journey that helps you know that it’s okay to be insecure in yourself,” Blush’ko said of the track.

“And that you don’t need someone to find you and make you feel the way you are supposed to. Just having yourself is enough”

Call My Name is out now.

