Boogie in the Bookshelves and celebrate Pride

Community

The team from OUTdance have teamed up with the Town of Victoria Park to celebrate International Pride Month.

They’re having a social dance at the Victoria Park Library and its dubbed Boogie in the Bookshelves. It’s taking place on Friday 27th June from 6pm – 8pm, and its a free event.

You don’t need any experience at dancing, or a dance partner either, everyone from the LGBTIQA+ communities and allies are welcome.

Head down to the event being held in the foyer of the library at 27 Sussex St, East Victoria Park, book tickets now.  

Long running community group OUTdance are all about learning the different dance moves, from line dancing to ballroom. It’s like Strictly Ballroom but camper.

We headed along to one of their events last year, and everyone was having a whale of a time.

It’s a dance literary cross over, we’re not sure what music is on the playlist but Bo Diddley’s You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover and The Beatles Paperback Writer might be choices.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

