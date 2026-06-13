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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

West Australian Opera’s next work is ‘Eugene Onegin’

Culture

After the success of last year’s production of Into The Woods, Cameron Menzies returns to West Australian Opera to direct Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, which plays from 6 to 15 August.

Samuel Dundas takes on the titular role and is joined by Paul O’Neill, Ashlyn Tymms, Samantha Clarke and Teddy Tahu Rhodes in this emotionally charged operatic adaptation of Pushkin’s poetry about lost love.

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When the company launched its 2026 season, West Australian Opera’s Executive Director Carolyn Chard spoke about the magic of opera.

“What makes the art form of opera so magical is how it threads together singing, music and storytelling while unlocking audiences’ imaginations. Opera allows us to connect deeply with each other, with stories that resonate across time, and with music that stirs something in us all.”

This next production is not to be missed. Originally staged by Northern Ireland Opera, the production has garnered high praise. Tchaikovsky’s masterful score transforms Pushkin’s novel into a thrilling and heart-wrenching experience, featuring grand ballrooms, duels at dawn, whispered confessions and heartbreak echoing across time.

At its centre are Tatyana, a young woman brave enough to bare her soul, and Eugene Onegin, the man who walks away, haunted by what he has lost.

Fresh from its critically acclaimed premiere in Belfast, where it was praised for its elegance and emotional force, this production comes to Perth under the direction of Northern Ireland Opera Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, bringing his bold vision and passion to Western Australian audiences.

Tchaikovsky’s opera was first performed in Moscow in 1879, and its popularity has grown over the decades, becoming one of the most widely performed operas around the globe.

The season runs from 6 – 15 August and tickets are on sale now.

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