Boy George and Vangelis Polydorou bring the melodrama

When singer Vangelis Polydorou took the stage at Culture Club’s recent Perth show he drew a lot of attention, not only for his vocals as one of the band’s backing singers, but also his eye-catching outfit.

One of the highlights of the show was when he got a moment in the spotlight to sing a duet with Boy George on the track Melodrama.

The dramatic tune comes with a powerful video that sees the two singers battling it out in both the fashion stakes and vocally.

Take a look at the clip.

The pair first met when Vengelis was a contestant on The Voice UK and Boy George was one of the coaches.

For his audition back in 2016 he selected Culture Club’s Do You Really Want to Hurt Me. It’s a move that would also be used by Sheldon Riley the following year when Boy George joined the Australian version of the show.

Vangelis got chair turns from Boy George, Paloma Faith and Kaiser Chief’s frontman Ricky Wilson. He joined Team Boy George and went on to sing songs by U2, Brenda Lee, Eurythmics and Christina Aguilera before being eliminated.

After he finished on the show, he was singed to Boy George’s record label and has gone on to release several singles.

OIP Staff

