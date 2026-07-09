Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv Devoe book Perth show

Boyz II Men are returning to Australia and New Zealand in November and December for a run of outdoor and arena shows. Joining them for an unmissable celebration of timeless hits, iconic voices and era-defining anthems are rap royalty Salt-N-Pepa and, for the first time in Australia, R&B and hip-hop pioneers Bell Biv DeVoe. ​

The superstar lineup will perform arena shows in Perth on Thursday 26 November at RAC Arena; Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre on Friday 4 December; as well as New Zealand’s Spark Arena, Auckland on Tuesday 1 December.

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The tour also marks the return of A Day on the Green for 2026, with the trio of bands playing at Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong, on Saturday 28 November; Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley on Saturday 5 December; and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton on Sunday 6 December.

Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men are the best-selling R&B group of all time, with more than 64 million albums sold. Their accolades include four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and dual Hall of Fame inductions. ​

With their iconic voices and smooth harmonies, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman spent the ’90s creating timeless songs that still resonate decades later. They include End of the Road – which stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks, breaking the record previously held by Elvis Presley – and I’ll Make Love To You, which both hit number one in Australia and New Zealand. Then there’s their duet with Mariah Carey – One Sweet Day, plus On Bended Knee and their breakout hit Motownphilly.

Salt-N-Pepa

There’s a reason Salt-N-Pepa are the first female hip-hop act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and DJ Spinderella – “The First Ladies of Rap” – changed the game forever, blazing a trail for countless female artists and selling more than 15 million records along the way.



They not only broke down barriers, they championed female sexuality and delivered anthem after anthem, from Push It to Shoop, Whatta Man (with En Vogue) to Let’s Talk About Sex. In 1995 they made Grammy history as the first female rap act to win a Grammy Award, before receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bell Biv Devoe

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe helped redefine popular music by pioneering the new jack swing movement, blending R&B harmonies, hip-hop beats and pop melodies into a groundbreaking sound that changed the ’90s landscape.

The trio first met when they were part of 80s boyband New Edition alongside childhood friends Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant. When Brown left the group Johnny Gill came into the fold.

Their quadruple-platinum debut, Poison, became a cultural phenomenon, producing timeless hits including Poison, Do Me! and B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?. The trio also joined Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson on the tune The Best Things in Life Are Free. More than three decades later, Bell Biv DeVoe remain one of the most iconic and in-demand groups in music.

Tour details

BOYZ II MEN

​WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SALT-N-PEPA & BELL BIV DEVOE

​AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

​NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2026

​Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring & Arena Touring

NAB GOODIES VISA PRESALE (AU) ​

​via nab.com.au/presale

​Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 July (11am local)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/boyziimen

​Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July (12pm local) ​

​or until presale allocation exhausted

MG LIVE MEMBER PRESALE

​via mg.live/boyziimen

​Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July (12pm local) ​

​or until presale allocation exhausted

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBER PRESALE*

​via adayonthegreen.com.au

​Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 July (12pm local)

​or until presale allocation exhausted

​*a day on the green shows only ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

TICKETS ON SALE

​Begins: Friday 17 July (11am local)

ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Thursday 26 November

​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​ ticketek.com.au

Saturday 28 November

​a day on the green*

​Mount Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC

​Lic. All Ages

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 1 December

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 4 December

​TikTok Entertainment Centre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ ticketek.com.au

Saturday 5 December

​a day on the green*

​Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 6 December

​a day on the green*

​Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au