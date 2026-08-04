Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut ‘The Chronology of Water’ coming to Luna

Actor Kristen Stewart makes her feature directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, also serving as the film’s producer and screenwriter.

This psychological thriller is based on the 2011 memoir of the same name by US writer Lidia Yuknavitch, whose Olympic swimming hopes come crumbling down after she loses a university scholarship due to alcohol and drug use.

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After enrolling at another university, Yuknavitch is selected to work on Ken Kesey’s collaborative novel Caverns. By day, she explores her new opportunities as a writer. By night, she explores her sexuality, turning to BDSM therapy to try and heal from past trauma.

The film stars Imogen Poots as Lidia, Thora Birch as her older sister Claudia, Jim Belushi as author and academic Kasey and rock star Kim Gordon as Photographer, Lidia’s BDSM therapist.

Stewart’s debut has been celebrated at prestigious festivals around the world, picking up awards at the Miskolc International Film Festival, Deauville American Film Festival and Savannah Film Festival. Stewart also received the Maverick Award at the IndieWire Honours in 2025.

The Chronology of Water comes to Luna Cinemas on Thursday, 20 August. For more, head to lunapalace.com.au