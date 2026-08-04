Major Australian clothing brand voices support for Pauline Hanson and opposition to transgender rights

The family behind multi-million dollar clothing brand Western Ringers have voice their support for One Nation and its leader Pauline Hanson citing her opposition to transgender rights as a key motivator for their decision to back the party.

In an exclusive interview published in News Corp papers the brand’s founders Emma, James and Matteo Salerno voiced their support for Hanson. James Salerno said opposition to the transgender movement had made One Nation an appealing party for his family to support.

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In the interview he drew a comparison between people who are transgender and livestock.

“If we start saying that bulls are cows and cows are bulls, that’s not honest,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we’re farmers and there’s a law. There’s gravity and it works … I think we can all agree that there are two genders … if we try and do anything else, we are kind of going outside of physics or natural law.” Salerno is quoted as saying by The Toowoomba Chronicle.

Western Ringers have 19 retail stores around the country including one at Perth’s DFO Outlet at Perth Airport, and new store that is set to open at Cockburn Gateway Shopping Centre later this month.

Their products are also stocked by many other retailers including Anaconda, City Beach, Sportspower and Bright Eyes. The company also has partnership deals with major sporting teams including the Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers.

In the interview with News Corp, James Salerno said the company would be open to making donations to One Nation to help them advance their agenda. His sister Emma said the company did not want to be seen as “politically correct” and saw themselves as being unapologetic “anti-PC”.

Revenues for the company surged to $70m in the 2025-26 financial year and has announced plans to open 20 new stores around the country.

Do you need some support

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au