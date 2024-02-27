Breaking: Human remains found in search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Human remains have been found at a property outside Golburn in New South Wales police were searching for the bodies of missing Sydney couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird.

It is understood that the property is a different location to the one police searched on Sunday and Monday.

Police have also wrapped a search they were conducting in the Royal National Park south of Sydney.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb is scheduled to address the media at 3:30pm Sydney time to provide an update.

Senior police constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with the murder of both men. He handed himself into police on Friday but has not been cooperating with police attempts to locate the bodies of the missing men.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon killed both men on the morning of Monday 19th February and then transported their bodies to the Golburn area using a white van he hired later that day.

This is a breaking new story, hit refresh for the latest version.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

